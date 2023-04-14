The sports category has moved to a new website.
NSCDC arrest 93 suspect in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Salihu said the suspects were arrested for theft, vandalism and criminal breach of trust among others.

Mr Adamu Salihu, the NSCDC state Commandant, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

“Out of the 93 suspects, 29 were prosecuted before court of law, 57 suspects are under investigation and we secured seven convictions within the period,” he said.

The commandant reiterated NSCDC’s commitment towards protecting and safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure.

He enjoined residents to support security agencies with useful security information to keep the state safe, adding that security should be every citizen’s responsibility.

