NSCDC arrest 7 suspects caught vandalising electric cables in Kwara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The two suspects arrested led the patrol team to where the other five suspects were apprehended.

Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Its state Commandant, Umar Mohammed told the newsmen on Wednesday in Ilorin that the suspects were caught with vandalised electrical cables and arrested by the security patrol team.

According to him, the suspects are; Awwal Issa,18, Musa Ibrahim,19, Ibrahim Mohammed, 15, Yau Yahaya, 19, Aliu Abubakar, 24, Sulaiman Abubakar, 18 and Musa Adisa, 21. He added that Yahaya and Ibrahim were scrap metal dealers at Tanke Oke-Odo Area, Ilorin and were alleged to have stolen electric cables at Jalala Quarters of Unilorin.

Mohammed explained that after arresting them, the suspects led the patrol team to the scrap dealers’ spot, at Oke-Odo Area where the other five suspects were apprehended. The commandant decried the rate at which government facilities were being vandalised, saying that it was alarming and disturbing.

He said that hoodlums attacked almost all government facilities that were provided with the tax payers’ money.

“Vandalism is a waste of tax money, generated by the public, in which the government facilities were provided.

“Government spends a lot of money in replacing these vandalised facilities and where government fails to replace them, many people suffer for the action of these few.

“I therefore appeal to the general public to desist from seeing government properties and facilities as nobody’s properties. They should see them as something that should be protected and managed well,” Commandant said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

