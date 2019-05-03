Every year, Novartis brings together over 200 specialists within the country’s cardio-metabolic space to discuss issues surrounding patient care. The summit, having now become the largest annual scientific industry event within Nigeria’s cardio-metabolic space is an experience healthcare specialists are always thrilled to participate in.

Facilitated by a distinguished faculty of local and international speakers, and themed “Domesticating Late-Breaking Guidelines And Evidence-Based Medicine In Cardio-metabolic Practice – Critically Considering the Nigerian Patient”, this 5th edition of the Summit reviewed the impact of the latest cardio-metabolic disease management guidelines and their vitality to patient care.

The Summit also revealed the best scientific approaches to localize these guidelines to a Nigerian context; and discussed other clinically tailored solutions to improve quality of life for patients in Nigeria.

The sessions were generally focused on cardio-metabolic diseases such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, heart failure, chronic kidney disease and stroke. As these diseases require a multi-specialty approach for successful patient management, the Summit had the country’s top diabetologists, cardiologists, nephrologists and neurologists in attendance.

