Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, a Nigerian had been on the wanted list of drug-related law enforcement agencies for some time before his eventual arrest in a rather dramatic fashion.
Notorious drug dealer arrested at church’s entrance after service
A notorious drug dealer who was about to exit the church after service was picked up by law enforcement officers who had been waiting for him patiently at the entrance.
Reports say he had attempted to export 69.65 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis to the UK but was unsuccessful.
The suspect had tried to move the substances through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos but his consignment was confiscated on August 12, according Instablog9ja.
While he managed to flee, his driver who was to deliver the drugs was arrested before an investigation later revealed the identity of the actual owner of the consignment.
Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu was arrested just three days after the driver’s confession blew his cover.
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency operatives traced him to a popular Pentecostal church in Ojodu Berger, Lagos.
The officers didn’t want to invade the church and disrupt the service, so they waited till he stepped out after worshipping God.
