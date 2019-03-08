Justice Adenike Akinpelu sentenced Ariyo, alongside Ganiyu Sulyman Yaro, Timothy Oyebanji, Lukman Olateju Sanda, and Akeem Olayinka, to death after they were charged with a six-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, causing mischief by fire and theft.

Ariyo and his gang, who are notorious in Kwara State due to his criminal activities, is said to have committed the offences on April 25, 2015, at Agbarere, Ilorin.

The gang carried out numerous robbery attacks on no fewer than eight houses in the metropolis.

One of the victims of such attack, Abdulateef Baanu, who was present at the court testified that Ariyo and his gang set his house ablaze after taking away valuables.

"My building is a four-bedroom flat, which I used N5 million to build; other buildings within the community were burnt too. The group of these miscreants were armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons," he said.

Their offences contravened Section 6 (b) and 1 (2) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and sections 337 and 286 of the Penal Code.