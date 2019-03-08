29-year-old Kunle Poly was arrested along with five members of his syndicate.

Speaking to newsmen during his parade, he said they chopped off the fingers of the man following his refusal to hand over his gold wedding ring when they requested it.

"We were not wicked when we started but the people made us to become wicked. Victims were always deceiving us that they had no money at home," he said.

Kunle Poly explained that himself and his gang decided to be harsh on stubborn people who were deceiving them.

He said, "We were surprised that each house we entered they would bring small Nokia phones as if they planned it. We were surprised when we entered one big man's house who parked posh cars in front of his compound. .

"We requested for phones but he gave us small phones. We saw the expensive wedding ring on his finger. But he was behaving as if it was too difficult for him to remove.

"So Tunde said we should cut off his three fingers and remove the ring. And we did. Immediately the wife saw what happened, she quickly removed her own."

He said, seeing the positive effect of the action prompted them to go back to the other victims that had given them small phones and gave them machete cuts on their hands, fingers or wrists, and continued like that in other houses.

"Those who gave us big phones and laptops were spared. We cut off over 20 people's wrists that day. We did it so that the news would spread and when we come the next time, people would bring out their money quickly," he added.

He further stated that those who dared them regretted their actions.