Nollywood Actress Ufuoma McDermott & food blogger Ify’s Kitchen joins Kerrygold in the hunt for most creative Milkshake

Nollywood Actress Ufuoma McDermott teams up with Food Blogger Ify’s Kitchen, to showcase how they enjoy milk with the #MyKerrygoldMilkshake challenge which is targeted at creating varieties of milkshake with the Kerrygold Milk to celebrate this year’s World Milk Day.

You too can join the challenge and express your creative side to be among the winners of 20K shopping voucher, 1 year supply of Kerrygold milk and some amazing prizes, all you have to do is create your own Milkshake with Kerrygold Avantage Milk, share the outcome by tagging @kerrygoldnigeria using the hashtags #MyKerrygoldMilkshake #IrishDairy and #WorldMilkday. Remember you must show the Kerrygold Avantage milk in use, and you must be following the brand on Instagram @kerrygoldNigeria to be eligible!

For more info, follow @kerrygoldnigeria on all social media platforms. You can also check out the hashtag #MyKerrygoldMilkshake #IrishDiary across all social media platforms.

Kerrygold is the leading Irish Dairy brand in Nigeria. Ireland has earned a strong reputation for the production of dairy powders, including fat filled, skim milk, casein, whole milk and butter milk powders as well as premium specialised nutrition, producing approximately 13% of the world's infant milk formula.

*This is a featured post.

