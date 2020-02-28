The smartphones stand out from the pack in all the areas that matter: performance, value-for-money, camera, design and support. With the amazing experience and ease to achieving your daily hustle.

Nokia 2.3 & C1: Best of Both worlds

A truly showstopping screen, the Nokia 2.3 comes with an impressive 6.2” HD+ screen. Sit back, relax and enjoy the big screen from the palm of your hands. Capture more of your highlights – even in low-light – with the help of AI-powered image fusion with a 13MP/2MP dual camera. Portrait mode elevates your subject and subtly blurs the background. The result? Stunning portraits that truly pop.

Get lost in your favourite series and movies for longer with the AI-assisted 2-day battery life. The Nokia 2.3 comes in different colours and the current retail price is from N36,000.

Ready. Set. Android Go, at an affordable price from N 18,500, the Nokia C1 comes with the latest Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), more storage, more speed and millions of apps to choose from to get the day going. Store up to 3000 songs or 24 hours of videos thanks to lighter apps taking up less space on your phone. Want even more? Add a memory card to make room for even more entertainment.

Stay charged – sunup to sundown and keep the chat and apps going from sunrise to sunset with the 2500mAh battery. Step up your viewing experience with the stunning 5.45” screen and enjoy all your entertainment – anytime, anywhere.

Take your selfies to the next level with the 5 MP front camera and flash– even after dark. Plus, you can now take and make video calls, day or night.

The Nokia 2.3 and C1 are both enablers for your everyday life and they are the go-to phones for those who want to enjoy the best of both worlds – quality and affordability. You’re set to go with the Nokia 2.3 and Nokia C1 device– any day, anytime, anywhere. With Nokia smartphones, it just keeps getting better.

