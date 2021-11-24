Smirnoff, the world’s No. 1 vodka brings its infamous backstory to life with No Known Address (a first-of-its-kind event in Nigeria..
No Known Address: Smirnoff calls accomplices to a night of infamy
Smirnoff calls rascals everywhere to hit the road from wherever they are on the journey to infamy.
It is an invitation to rascals to experience infamous cocktails and exciting performances by Dj Spinall, Falz, Omah Lay, Joe Boy and Ajebo Hustlers on the 27th of November 2021.
No Known Address is strictly by invitation. For ticket and registration details, click on the link below
Stay tuned following @smirnoffng on Instagram and join the conversation with #SmirnoffNoKnownAddress
