It said that the April 27 minor fire occurred at the church’s prayer resort at Agodo-Egbe, a different church site.

The church said the site of the fire was over two kilometres away from the Ikotun Egbe site of the main church premises where the tomb of the late prophet was sited.

It frowned at reports saying that the tomb of the late prophet was affected despite its clarification.

“We have instructed that legal steps be taken in order to prevent a recurrence and protect the public from this manner of deliberate misinformation in the future.