The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed that so far, there has been no casualty in the collapsed popular Metro-View Hotels Ltd in the state capital, Abakaliki on Wednesday.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, however, said on Thursday that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the collapse of the hotel, situated at No 2, UNDP Avenue, Ebonyi University Campus, Presco, Abakaliki.

Odah told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakaliki that when the scene of the collapse was visited, a management staff of the hotel revealed that part of the building had cracked and they had started renovation work when the building collapsed.

She said that there were people attending a seminar in another section of the hotel inaugurated on May 28, 2015, when the building collapsed.

Odah said that the state Capital Territory Board had already sealed the property.

“We have confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday evening by 7:00 p.m.

“The management told the police that they noticed cracks and commenced renovation when the collapse occurred.

“We are still investigating the real cause. We also heard that the hotel is owned by a group of persons,’’ Odah said.