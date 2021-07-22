NLNG Science quiz competition for secondary schools is back, 2021 edition to start on July 24

The competition will be in two stages. The Olympiad stage will be on Saturday, July 24, while the grand finale will be on Saturday, July 31.

The Olympiad stage would hold at the JAMB CBT Center, Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas Bonny, Rivers State.

The Olympiad Stage covering students from JS 1 to SS 3 is the first stage of the competition, and the features are as follows:

• This will be deployed using a computer-based test application

• Test to be deployed for students studying in public schools and government-approved secondary schools in Bonny Island

• CBT centre to use will be located in Bonny Island

• Public schools are to nominate student's representatives from their schools based on academic performance

• Nomination will cover students from JS 1 to SS 3

• Three students per class per school will be accepted into the Olympiad Stage

• Subjects for junior secondary students will cover Mathematics, Integrated Science, Computer Studies

• Subjects for senior secondary students will cover Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science

Grand Finale

The Grand Finale will follow a traditional quiz competition style in which participating schools will be invited to a location. The event will feature the following;

• This stage is only open to the three representatives of SS 3

• Only the four highest-scoring schools from the Olympiad Stage will progress to this stage

• Each school (via their representatives) will engage in round rubbing question and answer sessions with each correct answer earning that school points

• There will be a total of six rounds for this stage. Five of the rounds will be based on each subject (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science). Each round will test the participant on each subject specifically

• The sixth round will be a wild card round; this wild card round will combine questions from all the subjects.

• A web-based application for the question and answer. A screen will be used for the display of questions, and students will have a mobile device to submit their answers

Award Ceremony

The Award Ceremony will take place once the Grand Finale is concluded on the same day and location. The award is categorized into Gold, Silver and Bronze, representing the First, Second, and Third position.

The award will be given based on students' performance, the coordinating teachers, and the participating schools. Consolation prizes will be given to other students.