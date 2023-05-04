The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NIS rescues 18 victims of human trafficking in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said personnel of the service rescued the victims on April 26, at about 1:30 p.m. at Zaria Road and Kurna/Rijiyar Lemo along Kano-Katsina Road.

Human trafficking victims rescued
Human trafficking victims rescued

Recommended articles

The NIS Assistant Comptroller in the state, A T Yayaji, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said personnel of the service rescued the victims on April 26, at about 1:30 p.m. at Zaria Road and Kurna/Rijiyar Lemo along Kano-Katsina Road.

“The victims were rescued by officers and men of Operation Squad (ANTI-SOM) Unit following an intelligent report received of an unusual suspected movement of migrant smuggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“None of the victims had any travel documents and it is a clear attempt of an illegal border crossing,” he said.

According to Yayaji, the victims aged between 21 and 43, comprising four males and 14 females were intercepted while on their way to Libya through Niger Republic for greener pasture.

He said the victims hailed from Edo, Ogun, Oyo,Ondo, Enugu,Lagos and Delta States, adding that they had been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to be reunited with their families after counselling.

While urging residents of the state to report cases of trafficking and other related criminal acts to relevant authorities, Yajaji advised parents to desist from sending their wards to seek for greener pasture in another country to protect them against slavery and organ harvest among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari lauds delivery of 300 housing units, other projects for IDPs in Borno

Buhari lauds delivery of 300 housing units, other projects for IDPs in Borno

FG approves ₦‎180m for PSTT to fight corruption at Nigerian seaports

FG approves ₦‎180m for PSTT to fight corruption at Nigerian seaports

We’ve overcome Passport challenges in Nigeria – FG

We’ve overcome Passport challenges in Nigeria – FG

NSCDC intercepts 75 drums of chemicals in Zamfara

NSCDC intercepts 75 drums of chemicals in Zamfara

46 promises Buhari made to Nigerians before becoming President

46 promises Buhari made to Nigerians before becoming President

More planes fly to Egypt for evacuation of stranded Nigerians

More planes fly to Egypt for evacuation of stranded Nigerians

Niger APC canvasses for deputy senate presidency

Niger APC canvasses for deputy senate presidency

Nigeria approves new National Blockchain Policy

Nigeria approves new National Blockchain Policy

Enugu community protests alleged murder of Udeh, APGA guber aspirant

Enugu community protests alleged murder of Udeh, APGA guber aspirant

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses in church

I killed 2 Ghanaian virgins, ate hearts for money ritual – Nigerian man confesses (video)

Lovers fight at funeral, push peacemaker to d*ath (Image illustration - credit: 123RF)

Lovers fight at funeral, push peacemaker to d*ath

Mina the Queen Introduced her lover Ismael Nyanzi to her family last weekend

‘We met through a funny trend’ - the story of famed TikTok couple Aviator and Mina

The couple will be charged to court [NAN]

Couple in police net for asking family for ₦5m ransom in self-kidnap plot