NIS rescues 18 victims of human trafficking in Kano

The NIS Assistant Comptroller in the state, A T Yayaji, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said personnel of the service rescued the victims on April 26, at about 1:30 p.m. at Zaria Road and Kurna/Rijiyar Lemo along Kano-Katsina Road.

“The victims were rescued by officers and men of Operation Squad (ANTI-SOM) Unit following an intelligent report received of an unusual suspected movement of migrant smuggling.

“None of the victims had any travel documents and it is a clear attempt of an illegal border crossing,” he said.

According to Yayaji, the victims aged between 21 and 43, comprising four males and 14 females were intercepted while on their way to Libya through Niger Republic for greener pasture.

He said the victims hailed from Edo, Ogun, Oyo,Ondo, Enugu,Lagos and Delta States, adding that they had been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to be reunited with their families after counselling.