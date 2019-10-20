NiMet’s weather oulook on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy conditions over Northern states in the morning hours.

It further predicted moderate rains accompanied by thunder over some parts of Sokoto, Maiduguri, Yobe and Kano states as the day progressed.

According to it, day and night temperatures of the region are expected to be 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celcius respectively.

“For Central states, cloudy morning is likely with prospects of slight thunderstorms in some parts of Adamawa, Taraba and Benue states.

“Later in the day, there are chances of more rains accompanied by thunder across most places within the region.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 26 to 33 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.”

The agency envisaged cloudy morning over Southern states with chances of slight rains over Obudu, Ikom and Calabar axis in the morning hours.

It focast widespread thunderstorms/rains in the afternoon/evening hours in the region with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.