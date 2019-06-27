NiMET Weather Outlook on Wednesday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over the region of central states with chances of thunderstorm over Yola, Jalingo and Mambilla Plateau axis in the morning hours.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Bauchi and Gombe axis later in the day with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 23 degree Celsius.

According to NiMET, Thunderstorms are anticipated over Sokoto and Maiduguri of the northern states in the morning hours.

It predicted partly cloudy to cloudy condition over the region with exception of Kano, Gusau, Katsina and Dutse in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 37 degree Celsius and 22 to 27 degree Celsius.

“For southern states, cloudy conditions are expected with chances of intermittent rains over the coastal cities in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over Abakaliki and Abia state with day and night temperatures of 28 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,“ NiMET predicted .