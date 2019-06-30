The NiMET`s “ Weather Outlook“ on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with prospects of thunderstorms over Abuja, Plateau, Yola, Jalingo and Mambilla plateau axis in the morning.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over Niger, Ilorin, Abuja and Nassarawa axis later in the day with day and night temperatures of 24 to 33 degree Celsius and 16 to 25 degree Celsius.

“For Northern states, thunderstorms are anticipated over Sokoto, Katsina, Yola, Maiduguri and Kebbi in the morning.

“Afternoon/evening storms are likely to affect Maiduguri, Yola and its environs in the afternoon with day and night temperature of 31 to 33 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius respectively,“ NiMET predicted.

According to the agency, rains are likely over Southern states in the morning hours except for places like Calabar, Ikom, Port-Harcourt and Uyo which are expected to be cloudy.

It further predicted rainy activities over the region except for Lagos, Oshogbo and warri which were expected to be cloudy with day and night temperatures of 29 to-31 degree Celsius and 20 to 40 degree Celsius.