The Director of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Imo State, Ikenna Unegbu has been arraigned for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl.

Unegbu was reported to have had carnal knowledge of the girl in his office in Owerri, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

According to The Cable, the girl’s mother, Chinonye Obioma, who runs a photography studio in the facility, told the court that her daughter was taken to Unegbu’s office to console her after she had beaten the girl.

Obioma said when her daughter urinated, she noticed the unusual way she was walking, adding that bruises and remains of sperm were seen on her swollen private part when she removed her pant.

She also said the girl told her that the NIMC director inserted his manhood into her private part, but Unegbu denied when she confronted him.

Obioma added that when she took her daughter to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, doctors confirmed that the girl’s hymen was broken.

She said, “My daughter went into the office twice with biscuits and groundnuts, only to come out from the director’s office the third time crying.”

“When I asked her what happened, she mentioned that Uncle Police (the suspect) removed her pant, and put his stick (penis) inside her bumbum. I went home in tears, seeing reddish, swollen vagina, remains of sperms, tissue paper gummed on her private parts.

“I called the Oga Ikenna (suspect) to enquire what he did with my daughter, and he harshly denied knowledge of the incident.”

The presiding magistrate, granted Unegbu’s bail and ordered that the suspect be re-arraigned on March 19, The Cable reports.