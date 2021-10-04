RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Night travelling now unsafe for motorists, commuters - FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

FRSC warns motorists to avoid running foul of traffic rules to avoid crashes.

FRSC says roads are in a deplorable state [TheAfrican Courier]
FRSC says roads are in a deplorable state [TheAfrican Courier]

The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) says night travelling is unsafe for motorists and commuters, especially now that most roads are in a deplorable state and insecurity on the increase.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, Mr Solomon Agure, made the assertions in a statement on Monday in Lokoja.

Agure said that no good road experience could come out of speeding, overloading, use of phone while driving, use of mechanically deficient vehicles, failure to use seatbelt and safety crash helmet.

He urged motorists to avoid running foul of traffic rules to avoid crashes.

According to him, drivers should guide against violating the stated infractions and other anti-safety vices.

He said that the corps would be on the look out to enforce strict compliance to safety laws and orders on the highways.

Agure said arrangements had been made for the commencement of 2021's Ember Months and Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Campaign in Kogi.

He said that the campaign would be carried out under the theme 'Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels And Enjoy Quality Road Experience'.

Agure said there would be high visibility of the corps on the roads across the state toward achieving the goals of the operation from now till middle of January 2022.

He said that the command was planning to deploy over 800 personnel, 20 patrol vehicles, four ambulances, and heavy tow trucks for control of traffic.

"It aims at ensuring route lining, clear obstruction and respond to distress calls for all to have maximum road use experience during and after the period," he said.

