Nigerien to die by hanging for culpable homicide in Kebbi

A High Court in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, sentenced a Nigerien, Sulaman Idris, 25, to death by hanging, for culpable homicide.

The State Counsel charged Suleiman with two counts of bordering on culpable homicide, punishable with death under Section 191(a) and (b) of Kebbi Penal Code Law, 2021.

Delivering Judgment, Justice Sulaiman Muhamma-Ambursa, held that the prosecution had successfully proven its case beyond reasonable doubts.

“In considering the weight and unchallenged evidence tendered by the prosecution counsel before the court and of the view that by law, the two count charge of culpable homicide punishable with death, under section 191 (a) and (b) under Penal Code Law, 2021 have been proven.

”I hereby convict you for committing the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death.

“Idris, is hereby sentenced to death by hanging and that you shall be hanged by the neck until you are dead,” he held.

Earlier, the Lead Prosecution Counsel, Zainab Mohammad-Jabbo told the court that Idris killed a woman and her little girl on April 11.

In his submission, the Defence Counsel, Alhassan Salihu-Mohammad prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing Idris because he has shown remorse for his action.

Speaking after the judgment, the husband of the deceased, Malam Akilu Aliyu expressed his delight.

Aliyu appealed to the state government to expedite the execution of the judgment.

