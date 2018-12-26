24-year-old Pauzu Abdullahi, who hails from Zindar, was arraigned for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, contrary to sections 6b and 1(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act, Cap R11, LFN, 2004.

Police prosecuting officer, Inspector Dani Ado, told the court that Abdullahi alongside four others at large, invaded Bilkisu Danja's residence located at Barhim Estate in Katsina and robbed her of some valuables.

The accused allegedly took away electronics, including a plasma television and a laptop, bundles of clothing materials, including lace and super wax, as well as various wedding gifts.

The prosecutor added that Bilkisu was locked up in one of the toilets in the house while the robbery was going on.

Inspector Ado revealed that Abdullahi was arrested after an investigation was conducted in reaction to a formal report made by Bilkisu's husband.

Abdullahi also reportedly confessed to committing the crime during police interrogation.

In her ruling, the presiding magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, adjourned the case till January 28, 2019, and ordered that Abdullahi should be remanded in prison custody.