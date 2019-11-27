All the Legacy Award recipients — who come from across the U.K., Nigeria, Canada, Malaysia, Tanzania, Nepal, and India – have had a monumental impact on society, according to a statement by The Legacy Award organisers made available to the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Many of them only know Princess Diana as a historical figure but they carry the honour of the award with pride and admiration for whose memory it was set up in. This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the charity, “The Diana Award’’, they said.

Ibiwoye, 25, created “OneAfricanChild Foundation for Creative Learning’’, an NGO, to address the inequality in education, particularly for children in underserved communities in Nigeria.

OneAfricanChild began as a grassroots project reaching out to two children in Victoria’s immediate community.

Today, the foundation has worked with over 4,000 children teaching them critical soft skills as well as the importance of taking active roles in their communities.

Ibiwoye believes that Education should be a fundamental human right but sadly, over 13 million children are still out-of-school in Nigeria.

She understood the power of education to transform lives, break the cycle of poverty and build peaceful and resilient societies.

Victoria works selflessly to empower children to receive the best education possible.

In 2017 and 2018, Victoria was named as 100 Most Influential Young Africans by the African Youth Awards. She is also a 2019 Mandela Washington Fellow and a recipient of the the Princess Diana Legacy Awards for her contribution to education and youth development.

Tessy Ojo, Chief Executive, The Diana Award says: “This is a landmark event for The Diana Award as we celebrate our 20th anniversary year.

“This ceremony is about celebrating young people for their selfless contribution to society, their courage and bravery, and demonstrating to young people that we value them.

“We believe that valuing young people means investing in them, so we are delighted that our Legacy Award recipients will have access to our unique development programme ensuring they continue to be positive trailblazers for their generation.’’

In addition to being presented the award by Princess Diana’s brother, Lord Spencer, the Legacy Award recipients will have access to a unique development programme.

“The programme aims to provide them with the opportunity to enhance their skills in four key areas: leadership, community development, social and technology for good,’’ Ojo said.

She disclosed that the winners were selected from a poll of nominations by an independent judging panel which included Baroness Lawrence OBE, Holly Branson and British Airways CEO and Chairman Alex Cruz.

She said that companies that had helped to support the Legacy Award and development programme, including a three-day residential experience, were Gilead Sciences and British Airways.

Alex Kalomparis, Gilead Sciences, Vice-President, Public Affairs, EMEA, said: “Gilead are incredibly proud to be supporting The Diana Award and we congratulate the well-deserving recipients of The Legacy Award.

“At Gilead, we understand the need to look to the future and drive progress through social and humanitarian work, and we have been impressed by the inspiring contribution these young changemakers are already making to society.

“It has been a privilege to partner with The Diana Award and support these future leaders who will continue to make a positive impact on people’s lives.’’

The Legacy Award was introduced in 2017, to celebrate the life of Diana, Princess of Wales in the 20th anniversary year since her death.

ALSO READ: Lawan: N'Assembly may pass 2020 budget on December 4

Taking place every two years, this unique accolade is the highest honour presented by the charity and celebrates the achievements of 20 exceptional young change-makers from across the world, who have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilise others to serve their communities, as Princess Diana herself did.

The Diana Award was set up in memory of The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world.

The charity fosters, develops and inspires positive change in the lives of young people through three key programmes which include; a mentoring programme for young people at risk, a youth-led anti-bullying ambassador campaign and a prestigious award which publicly recognises young people — The Diana Award.