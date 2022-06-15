Nigeria’s NLRC takes action on fake sports betting permits

Director-General of the NLRC Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila has warned that the time has come to take action. The NLRC will explore every legal option to stop those acting with criminal intent.

Mr Gbajabiamila’s warning came via a statement from the organisation’s spokesperson, Magnus Ekechukwu. In his statement, Mr Ekechukwu announced that the NLRC had just discovered forged betting permits that originated from criminals operating within the Lagos State.

Arrests Made

The discovery of these forged betting permits led to the arrest of the criminals behind the falsified documentation. The Director-General hopes these arrests will serve as a warning to others committing the same offences, or are planning to do so.

Lanre Gbajabiamila commented that it was shocking that the criminals expected to defraud the federal government and not get caught. He warned other criminals to steer clear of the lottery industry as there would be no hesitation in arresting and prosecuting them.

Mr Gbajabiamila hopes that the criminals already arrested prove just how quickly they will act, and that any intention to defraud the government will not be tolerated.

Maintaining High Standards

The NLRC has a reputation of integrity, transparency and accountability. These are hallmarks of the gaming business in Nigeria, and criminals will not be allowed to change that. Any operator that deviates from these values or compromises them is violating the rules of the Commission. The Commission’s guidelines are clear. Ignoring them comes with serious consequences.

The Director-General has called on the Commissions’ staff, all licensed Nigerian operators and the general public to work together. Everyone needs to be more vigilant and speak up if they suspect illegal operations. The Commission is working hard to build a robust Nigerian gaming industry and everyone involved can assist.

By encouraging operators to play by the rules and asking the general public to remain aware, the hope is that any criminal elements will be outed quickly and face the full force of the law.

