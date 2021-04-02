Located at 11a, Admiralty Way, the restaurant celebrated its grand opening with a gastronomic event on April 1st, starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6 pm.

As veterans of the foodservice industry, the new restaurant is uniquely positioned in the fast casual environment and will provide various residents and visitors a distinguished option to quick and affordable food choices.

The expansion in Lekki is part of the brand's overall franchise development plan as this announcement comes on the heels of significant growth for, including its most recent outlet launch in Victoria Island axis of the Lagos metropolis.

Genesis Group unveils its 25th quick service restaurant in Lekki, Nigeria

The event witnessed attendance from top dignitaries and HNI’s including former governor of Anambra State- Peter Obi, Gbolahan Joshua- Executive Director Fidelity Bank, Dakuku Peterside- immediate past director of Nimasa, Nicholas Okoye- President, Chief Executive Officer, Anabel Group and other notable personalities.

Speaking at the launch event, the founder and Group Managing Director of Genesis Group- Nnaeto Orazulike commented that “we have been in this business for 30 years and this is the 25th restaurant we are opening. We have restaurants and we cater to the oil and gas industry, we are in the hospitality business but it is taking us a bit of time to come back into Lagos”.

He added that “we are also into cinemas. In Lagos, most people know us for our cinemas but we do more catering and restaurants than cinemas. So, we thought it was time to bring the restaurants back into Lagos. We have restaurants in Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Owerri.

“This is food-on-the-go. It's a quick service restaurant. We had world winning international interior designer from South Africa called Dakota design the interior. So, you have lovely ambience paired with affordable food. There are a lot of national and intercontinental dishes and snacks in our menu options” said Mr Nnaeto Orazulike.

“In the next five years, people will see a lot more of Genesis and it would become a household name because the vision is to make it a household name across the country” he concluded.

With currently 25 restaurants spread across the country, Genesis Restaurant tops its value proposition serving freshly prepared meals, pastries and cuisines to new and existing customers in the country.

