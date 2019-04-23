The 44-page extract provides specific insight into reforms, projects, and initiatives implemented under the leadership of Honourable Minister, Okey Enelamah.

“I am proud of the great work the Ministry has achieved in the last few years,” said Dr. Enelamah at the launch event.

“We have consistently delivered on our promise to promote economic growth and generate wealth through policies that attract investment and develop enterprises, and it is essential that we communicate our achievements to Nigerians, even as we continue the work to positively transform the economy.”

With a mandate to create an enabling environment to stimulate industrialization and accelerate domestic and foreign investment, the Ministry has successfully championed the development of MSMEs to create jobs and drive inclusive growth while promoting the integration of Nigeria-based businesses into regional and global value chains.

The extract compendium will be available from April 29 to stakeholders and in airports, major hotels.

