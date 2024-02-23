ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigerians suffered 2,717 road accidents in final 3 months of 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

In terms of the gender distribution of persons killed in the accidents, 1,104 males (adults and children) were killed in Q4 2023.

Nigerians suffered 2,717 road accidents in final 3 months of 2023
Nigerians suffered 2,717 road accidents in final 3 months of 2023

Recommended articles

This is according to the NBS Road Transport Data Q4 2023 Report released in Abuja on Friday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The report said the total road accidents recorded were 2,717 in Q4 2023 showing an increase of 24.23% from Q3 2023, which recorded 2,187.

“However, on a year-on-year basis, traffic accidents decreased by 33.12% from 3,617 recorded in Q4 of 2022.’’

It said dis-aggregating the accidents into categories showed that serious cases in Q4 2023 were the highest at 1,772, compared to fatal and minor cases at 687 and 258, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarter-on-quarter analysis also showed that fatal cases of accidents increased by 29.13%, while serious cases increased by 24.87 and minor cases by 9.32 in Q4 2023 relative to Q3 2023.”

The report showed that in terms of the gender distribution of persons killed in the accidents, 1,104 males (adults and children) were killed in Q4 2023, accounting for 83.45% of 1,323 persons killed.

“On the other hand, 219 females (adults and children) were killed in Q4 2023, representing 16.55%.’’

The report showed that in terms of injuries sustained, more males (adult and child) were injured from the crashes compared to females (adult and child).

“In Q4 2023, injured males stood at 6,929 (adults and children), representing 76.01% of the 9,116 injured persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the other hand, 2,187 females were injured (adults and children) representing 23.99%."

The report said the total number of vehicles involved in road accidents in Q4 2023 increased to a total number of 4,195 compared to Q3 2023 which recorded 3,371.

“This indicated an increase of 24.44% in Q4 2023,” it said.

The report showed that of the road accidents, commercial vehicles were mostly affected with 2,306 compared to other categories of vehicles such as private at 1,025, government at 40 and diplomatic at zero.

On zonal analysis, the report revealed that the North-Central recorded the highest number of accidents in Q4 2023 with 905, followed by the South-West with 650, while the South-South recorded the least with 141.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said in terms of casualties, the North-Central recorded the highest with 3,152, followed by the North-West with 2,500, while the South-South recorded the least with 412.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CJN to swear in new Supreme Court justices on Monday

CJN to swear in new Supreme Court justices on Monday

'Garri is no longer a snack but a main meal,' hungry Nigerians lament about economy

'Garri is no longer a snack but a main meal,' hungry Nigerians lament about economy

INEC releases 526-page report of 2023 elections for Nigerians to read

INEC releases 526-page report of 2023 elections for Nigerians to read

Sen Okpebholo emerges APC candidate for Edo governorship election

Sen Okpebholo emerges APC candidate for Edo governorship election

Mixed reactions as Nigerian Customs sells bags of rice for ₦10k + NIN in Lagos

Mixed reactions as Nigerian Customs sells bags of rice for ₦10k + NIN in Lagos

Publish names of the company’s debtors, electricity supply isn't free - Adelabu

Publish names of the company’s debtors, electricity supply isn't free - Adelabu

Peter Obi asks FG to explain details of ₦30bn disbursed to each governor

Peter Obi asks FG to explain details of ₦30bn disbursed to each governor

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

Nigeria's economy has pushed Osun women out of their shell to pick up family planning methods

Nigeria's economy has pushed Osun women out of their shell to pick up family planning methods

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Supreme Court affirms appeal, nullifies AMCON takeover of Suru worldwide ventures property

Supreme Court affirms appeal, nullifies AMCON takeover of Suru ventures property

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Househelp, husband in police net for allegedly stealing $51,000 from employer

Investigation is ongoing [Daily Trust]

Gunmen kill man, kidnap wife after invading family house in Plateau

NDLEA seizes large quantities of illicit drugs in Ondo, Edo, FCT raids [Ships & Ports]

NDLEA seizes large quantities of illicit drugs in Ondo, Edo, FCT raids