RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigerians react as young pastor shares pre-wedding photos

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The pre-wedding pictures of an Edo-based pastor, Caleb Dike Nathaniel, have gone viral on social media, with many Nigerians debating the sanity behind the wedding plan due to the age of the intending couple.

Nigerians react as young pastor shares pre-wedding photos
Nigerians react as young pastor shares pre-wedding photos

A young pastor in Benin, Edo State, Caleb Dike Nathaniel has shared his pre-wedding pictures with his fiancée, Saint Blessing Imasuen, on social media, stirring controversy among Twitter users.

Recommended articles

Stage 1. Introduction. Please Save The Date.

Brethren Good Morning And Good News

Just As God Planned It.

Love is the only genuine Principle from which a marriage with a difference can Spring -And the Heart of Love is Love from the Heart ♥️. It was ordained from the foundation of the Celestial. Celebrate With us and be celebrated in Jesus Name Amen,” the clergyman captioned the pictures.

The post, which has attracted mixed reactions among Twitter users, saw many of them criticising the planned wedding due to the age of the intending couple. Although a few others congratulated them.

Reacting to the pictures, @Tontocj wrote: “I don't know.

Probably he got her pregnant

Probably they and their parents found out

Probably as a young pastor he doesn't want an abortion

Probably the girl's and the boys parents agreed on marriage cos of the shame it'll bring it they don't wed.”

Also commenting, @omotolewa wrote: “We have teenage girls getn pregnant and movn to another teenage boy’s house as husband and wife. I’ve seen parents support such and are happy they’re grandmas/pas. They’ll even do Ikomo. I’m not surprised the parents consented to the union. Airin jinna…..”

@Johnfulpower wrote: “Na we carry this marriage thing for head as peer age oooh.

“I know of a religion that says the ideal age of marriage is for the man to be of 16years and the female of 14years.

“As far as the man can be financially stable, can provide a home, security, and has a source of income.”

@Anthonymac45 wrote: “God called Abram his name changed to Abraham same to Saul. What is the name God gave you when he called you bro since He called you Directly.”

@OfficialTifiola wrote: “They are 18+.”

@esshman commented: “They're adults. Go to their Facebook page. The husband finished secondary school in 2013 and he's a Pastor.”

@wealthy_yute wrote: “I dont understand? Is it that they are both old but just look young? Cos wtf is this.

Nigerians react as young pastor shares pre-wedding photos
Nigerians react as young pastor shares pre-wedding photos Pulse Nigeria

However, following the reactions that trailed his wedding pictures, Caleb addressed his critics, saying he’s not surprised.

“I am not surprised, it's the fulfillment of Prophecy, One of the Major ways The Almighty God Announced Who He sent from the the Celestial World to do His Assignment on Earth is Through Controversy. It's for my Lifting and God has already told me about what is happening and I'm super excited that what I spoke about is coming to pass. By the grace of God I will be leading Nigerian and other Nations Soon. Don't forget I'm the World President and Christ Mission Is My Mission,” his post read.

The pastor maintained the criticism that welcomed his plan to marry is the fulfillment of a prophecy.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Calling Buhari Major General is abuse of press freedom, says Lai Mohammed

Calling Buhari Major General is abuse of press freedom, says Lai Mohammed

Umahi denies stepping down his Presidential ambition

Umahi denies stepping down his Presidential ambition

Osinbajo is a green snake in a green grass, says Sowore

Osinbajo is a green snake in a green grass, says Sowore

Group beckons on Adesina to join 2023 presidential race

Group beckons on Adesina to join 2023 presidential race

Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework

Buhari seeks Senate approval for adjustments to 2022 fiscal framework

Nigeria’s maritime territory expansion can be achieved without war – Buhari

Nigeria’s maritime territory expansion can be achieved without war – Buhari

Osinbajo to host APC Representatives on Wednesday

Osinbajo to host APC Representatives on Wednesday

Reps pass NYSC Trust Fund establishment bill

Reps pass NYSC Trust Fund establishment bill

Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holidays

Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holidays

Trending

Ugandan ‘Sampson’ kills lion but with wounds (Pictures)

Meet Ugandan man who fought and killed a hungry lion that invaded his home.

Tariq Nasheed mocks Nigerian man murdered by American girlfriend in US

Christian 'Toby' Obumseli, and girlfriend Courtney Tailor (Hollywood Unlocked)

Emotions pour as Twitter reacts to corps member giving proceeds of image sold as NFT to drummer

Emotions pour as Twitter reacts to corps member giving proceeds of image sold as NFT to drummer. [Koboinfo]

Photos: 25-year-old man set to marry his 85-year-old lover

25-year-old man with 85-year-old lover