Nigerians react as young pastor shares pre-wedding photos

“Stage 1. Introduction. Please Save The Date.

Brethren Good Morning And Good News

Just As God Planned It.

Love is the only genuine Principle from which a marriage with a difference can Spring -And the Heart of Love is Love from the Heart ♥️. It was ordained from the foundation of the Celestial. Celebrate With us and be celebrated in Jesus Name Amen,” the clergyman captioned the pictures.

The post, which has attracted mixed reactions among Twitter users, saw many of them criticising the planned wedding due to the age of the intending couple. Although a few others congratulated them.

Reacting to the pictures, @Tontocj wrote: “I don't know.

Probably he got her pregnant

Probably they and their parents found out

Probably as a young pastor he doesn't want an abortion

Probably the girl's and the boys parents agreed on marriage cos of the shame it'll bring it they don't wed.”

Also commenting, @omotolewa wrote: “We have teenage girls getn pregnant and movn to another teenage boy’s house as husband and wife. I’ve seen parents support such and are happy they’re grandmas/pas. They’ll even do Ikomo. I’m not surprised the parents consented to the union. Airin jinna…..”

@Johnfulpower wrote: “Na we carry this marriage thing for head as peer age oooh.

“I know of a religion that says the ideal age of marriage is for the man to be of 16years and the female of 14years.

“As far as the man can be financially stable, can provide a home, security, and has a source of income.”

@Anthonymac45 wrote: “God called Abram his name changed to Abraham same to Saul. What is the name God gave you when he called you bro since He called you Directly.”

@OfficialTifiola wrote: “They are 18+.”

@esshman commented: “They're adults. Go to their Facebook page. The husband finished secondary school in 2013 and he's a Pastor.”

@wealthy_yute wrote: “I dont understand? Is it that they are both old but just look young? Cos wtf is this.”

Pulse Nigeria

However, following the reactions that trailed his wedding pictures, Caleb addressed his critics, saying he’s not surprised.

“I am not surprised, it's the fulfillment of Prophecy, One of the Major ways The Almighty God Announced Who He sent from the the Celestial World to do His Assignment on Earth is Through Controversy. It's for my Lifting and God has already told me about what is happening and I'm super excited that what I spoke about is coming to pass. By the grace of God I will be leading Nigerian and other Nations Soon. Don't forget I'm the World President and Christ Mission Is My Mission,” his post read.