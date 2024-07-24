Nigerians donate over ₦6 million for couple who just welcomed quadruplet

The couple, known as the Oloyedes, were said to be overwhelmed with joy and gratitude as the donations poured in from kind-hearted citizens across the country.

The new parents, who were already struggling to make ends meet, found themselves in a challenging situation with the unexpected addition of four new members to their family.

The cost of medical care, baby supplies, and other necessities quickly became a daunting burden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon hearing their story, an X user shared their news on social media, highlighting the couple's need for financial assistance.

The post quickly went viral, capturing the attention and hearts of many Nigerians.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and compassion, donations began flooding in from individuals and organisations alike.

Notable contributions came in different amounts.

Other social media users also joined the cause, using their platforms to raise awareness and encourage their followers to contribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

In less than 24 hours, the donations surpassed ₦6 million, providing the Oloyede family with much-needed relief.

According to the X user, the man expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support.

The father of the quadruplet was said to have as well echoed his wife's sentiments.

The couple plans to use the donations to cover medical expenses, purchase essential baby supplies, and secure a larger home to accommodate their growing family.