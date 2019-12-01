After Canadian government issued a deportation order to a Nigerian family of five, a pregnant mother of three, Rasheedat Bakare reportedly collapsed and landed in hospital.

Rasheedat, her husband, Afeez Bakare and their two children, Faaiq and Faaiqah were said to have fled Nigeria in 2017 to seek refugee status in Canada on the ground that they didn’t want their daughter to be circumcised.

Since they settled in Canada, Rasheedat and Afeez had a girl named Farhana in 2018.

Farhana is recognized as a Canadian citizen and the family is reportedly expecting another baby girl.

But on Thursday, November 28, 2019, Canadian government denied the family refugee status and told to leave the country by 3 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019.

On getting the deportation order, Rasheedat, who is said to be five months pregnant reportedly collapsed and was quickly rushed to a hospital.

Rasheedat collapsed after receiving deprtation order (CBC)

When she regained her consciousness, she said, “My children’s life, my husband’s life is at risk. We ran away because they wanted to circumcise my baby girl — the one I brought from Africa. When I got to Canada, I had another baby girl. Currently, I’m pregnant with another baby girl. Now [I’ll have] three baby girls — [and all of their lives are] going to be at risk.”

Reacting to the deportation order, Afeez said, “I don’t want my life and my family to be in danger. My wife is in a state where she is restless, she cannot do anything.”

However, Bakare family’s case caught the attention of African Community Organization of Windsor (ACOW), who staged a protest on Friday outside the office of Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse.

While addressing the protesters, Masse described the treatment of Bakare’s family by Canadian government as ‘heavy-handed’.

He said, it was logistically difficult for the family to comply with the deportation order in the first place, simply because of how little time was given.

Masse also pointed out that Farhana, who is a Canadian citizen further complicates the family’s matters.

“[There are] very significant issues related to health, personal safety and just the capability financially of being able to [leave the country], he said.