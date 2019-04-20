The suspect, who claimed to be a businesswoman arrived in Hong Kong on a flight from Lagos via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

According to South China Morning Post, the suspect was acting suspiciously when she arrived. This prompted the Customs officers to stop her and took her to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for a check-up. The check confirmed she had foreign objects in her body.

It was reported that 215 grams of cocaine contained in condoms and plastic bags were found in her vagina, after which she discharged 24 capsules of cocaine, each weighing 14 grams, from her body.

According to South China Morning Post, the cocaine weighing 550 grams in total, was estimated to be worth HK$522,000 (US$66,900).

In the last few months, there have been many cases of Nigerians being arrested in foreign countries over drug trafficking.

On Wednesday, January 2, 2018, news broke that Joseph Uzoma, a Nigerian based around Hauz Rani Bus Stop, Delhi, India in a rented house was arrested in Gurgaon, Noida and Delhi-NCR with 37.5 grams of cocaine.

In March, a Nigerian woman, Princess Okoye, was arrested by Detectives of the Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The 25-year-old old was arrested with 77 pellets of suspected cocaine concealed in plastic milk bottles.

Earlier in April, a Nigerian was arrested in Saudi Arabia for allegedly smuggling about 1,138g of cocaine.

While granting an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Ms. Abike Dabiri-Erewa expressed disappointment over the arrest of the Nigerian saying it happened shortly after a Nigerian woman was executed in the country.