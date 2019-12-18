A Nigerian returnee from the United States (US), Mutiu Agbosasa, has gruesomely been murdered in his residence in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The deceased who was in his 70s, had returned to Nigeria barely a year ago.

Some yet-to-be-identified assailants attacked him in his residence and murdered him in cold blood, as he made his way home from the prestigious Island Club.

Agbosasa's death came as a huge shock to family members and relations, as they took to social media to express their grief.

One Abiola Musilimat, who according to PM News, broke the news, wrote, "Can’t still believe myself Daddy mutiu,,,whyyy???

“ I am not in position to question you God, but why is Mr mutiu easy going man with plain mind. If you know you should have not come home, son of Agbosasa. Not up to a year you come naija for settle dawn after a long time stay in United States of America. Ah wicked world!

“Means its over like that. My God!!!someone should tell me is not true, still short of words,🙏🙏🙏oh Allah I seek onto your mercy. Great Mutiu a better place in Alijanat."

While in the US, Agbosasa attended the Long Island University, and was working at the City of New York Hospital before returning to Nigeria.

The deceased's Linkedin profile has it that he was an Account Executive at the Metropolitan Hospital, Brooklyn, New York.