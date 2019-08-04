The sad news was revealed in a statement by Mr Ikele Odefa, the union's Assistant National Publicity Secretary that he was shot death by unknown assailants at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, in his car.

According to the statement sent to NAN, the Nigerian Union South Africa visited the scene of the ugly incident and later went to open a case of murder at Mofartview Police Station in Johannesburg south cluster.

Benjamin is said to be survived by his wife and two children.

Ikele claimed that the union was calling yet again on law enforcement to investigate his murder and whoever was involved should be prosecuted immediately.