Forex Crisis: Nigerian students told to leave UK after failure to pay tuitions

Nurudeen Shotayo

The UK university said the Nigerian students breached their visa sponsorship requirements by failing to pay tuition as and when due.

Teesside University Nigerian students protested on campus on Tuesday morning. [BBC]
Teesside University Nigerian students protested on campus on Tuesday morning. [BBC]

The university has thrown the affected students off courses and asked them to leave the country for breaching their visa sponsorship requirements.

The Teesside University students have attributed their inability to pay the fees to the forex crisis in Nigeria triggered by the naira devaluation.

Consequently, some students have been blocked from their studies, reported to the Home Office, and ordered to leave the UK immediately.

The decision came after the students pleaded for more time but the university maintained that strict external regulations tied its hands.

Adenike Ibrahim
Adenike Ibrahim

While narrating their ordeal to the BBC, some of the students said they felt suicidal as they accused the university of taking a "heartless" stance on the matter.

The disappointed students also felt the school failed to provide adequate support in resolving the tuition issue.

The group of 60 students, who chose to share their names with the British broadcaster, have formed a common front to urge the university to offer support after several of their colleagues faced consequences of defaulting on payments.

One of the students, Adenike Ibrahim, who was close to graduating, had her visa revoked and was told to leave the country, despite having paid 90% of her tuition fees.

“I did default [on payments], but I’d already paid 90% of my tuition fees and I went to all of my classes.

“I called them and asked to reach an agreement, but they do not care what happens to their students.

“It has been heartbreaking for my son especially, he has been in so much distress since I told him,” she told BBC.

