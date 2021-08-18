RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigerian Navy arrests 4 suspected stowaways in Lagos

The suspects have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, on Wednesday, said that four suspected stowaways were caught and arrested onboard MT RIVER SHINER vessel at Lagos anchorage.

The commander said that the arrests were made by the NNS BEECROFT patrol team during a routine Harbour patrol.

He said that the team observed suspicious movements of a wooden boat around the stern part of the vessel and decided to conduct a search, after which the suspects were found inside the propeller housing.

“Findings during the interrogation revealed that the stowaways had come from different parts of the country to Lagos in search of jobs.

“The suspects claimed that they lived with a friend at Sagbo Koji community, an island settlement on Sea school channel-Apapa channel, on arrival in Lagos.

“Additionally, they confessed that it was at Sagbo Koji community that they heard about stowaway missions and decided to travel to Europe,” he said.

“The suspects have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

The commander advised Nigerians to always follow due process of migration to avoid being sanctioned.

He further expressed the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice- Admr. Awwal Gambo’s commitment to supporting NIS and other maritime stakeholders in their efforts at curbing criminal activities in the maritime sector.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

