Nigerian sentenced to 10 years for cocaine smuggling

On May 3, 2024, Ezugwu received a 10-year hard labor sentence and a fine of ten thousand penalty units. If he fails to pay the fine, he will serve an additional three years in prison. The court also ordered the destruction of the seized cocaine, to be supervised by relevant stakeholders, including the court registrar, state prosecutors, and defense counsel.

Ezugwu was arrested on February 21, 2024, by officers of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) during pre-boarding procedures for a flight to Hanoi, Vietnam. A urine test revealed traces of narcotics, and Ezugwu later expelled 90 cocaine pellets during observation. The pellets tested positive for cocaine.

Following his arrest, Ezugwu was charged with three narcotic offenses: unlawful possession, attempted exportation of narcotic drugs, and money laundering. He appeared before the Criminal Court Division of the Accra High Court and pleaded guilty to all charges. He was convicted based on his plea.

NACOC reiterated its commitment to protecting the public from illicit drug trafficking and use. The Commission emphasized that unauthorized possession, use, and transportation of illegal drugs are strictly prohibited under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.

NACOC urged the public to be aware of the severe consequences and risks associated with drug-related activities.