ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigerian sentenced to 10 years for cocaine smuggling

Gideon Nicholas Day

Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, a 32-year-old Nigerian, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the High Court for attempting to smuggle cocaine.

Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, a 32-year-old Nigerian,
Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, a 32-year-old Nigerian,

Ezugwu was caught with 90 thumb-sized pellets of cocaine, weighing 1.54 kg, at Kotoka International Airport.

Recommended articles

On May 3, 2024, Ezugwu received a 10-year hard labor sentence and a fine of ten thousand penalty units. If he fails to pay the fine, he will serve an additional three years in prison. The court also ordered the destruction of the seized cocaine, to be supervised by relevant stakeholders, including the court registrar, state prosecutors, and defense counsel.

Ezugwu was arrested on February 21, 2024, by officers of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) during pre-boarding procedures for a flight to Hanoi, Vietnam. A urine test revealed traces of narcotics, and Ezugwu later expelled 90 cocaine pellets during observation. The pellets tested positive for cocaine.

Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, a 32-year-old Nigerian,
Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, a 32-year-old Nigerian, Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Following his arrest, Ezugwu was charged with three narcotic offenses: unlawful possession, attempted exportation of narcotic drugs, and money laundering. He appeared before the Criminal Court Division of the Accra High Court and pleaded guilty to all charges. He was convicted based on his plea.

NACOC reiterated its commitment to protecting the public from illicit drug trafficking and use. The Commission emphasized that unauthorized possession, use, and transportation of illegal drugs are strictly prohibited under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.

NACOC urged the public to be aware of the severe consequences and risks associated with drug-related activities.

This case underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and ensure public safety.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Heartbreaking ordeal of 60 Nigerian students withdrawn from UK varsity

Heartbreaking ordeal of 60 Nigerian students withdrawn from UK varsity

Police sent Lanre to prison for 8 years to await trial for a case that didn't exist

Police sent Lanre to prison for 8 years to await trial for a case that didn't exist

INEC staff in Abia prays against spirit of death among members

INEC staff in Abia prays against spirit of death among members

Nigerians react as Lookman ruins Leverkusen's record to win Atalanta's 1st European Cup

Nigerians react as Lookman ruins Leverkusen's record to win Atalanta's 1st European Cup

UNIABUJA VC asks govt to support Nollywood to aid economic growth

UNIABUJA VC asks govt to support Nollywood to aid economic growth

FG begins construction of 1,250 housing units in 4 states — Minister

FG begins construction of 1,250 housing units in 4 states — Minister

Lagos attracts over ₦50bn investments in 1st year of Sanwo-Olu's 2nd term

Lagos attracts over ₦50bn investments in 1st year of Sanwo-Olu's 2nd term

FG inducts 396 foreign-trained Medical Laboratory Science graduates

FG inducts 396 foreign-trained Medical Laboratory Science graduates

Aiyedatiwa hails Tinubu for restoring power to 4 Ondo council areas after 15 years

Aiyedatiwa hails Tinubu for restoring power to 4 Ondo council areas after 15 years

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate