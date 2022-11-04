RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigerian man st*bs sister after gruesomely k*lling his mother in UK

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have gone into his sister’s room in their London house, where he repeatedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife. He, however, turned to their 64-year-old mother, when she came to her rescue.

Nicolas Aina, a 28-year-old Nigerian, has left her sister with serious injuries after gruesomely killing his 64-year-old mother, Caroline Adeyelu, in Dagenham, East London, United Kingdom (UK).

The suspect, who appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, was consequently remanded in custody for the murder of his mother and the attempted mother of Angel Adeyelu, his 33-year-old sister.

Multiple reports claimed that the incident happened when the defendant went into his sister’s bedroom, where he stabbed her repeatedly with a knife.

Upon hearing Angel’s screams, the sexagenarian went in to see what was going on but was met with her greatest shock as Nicolas lunged at her with the knife before fleeing the property in Auriel Avenue.

While the defendant’s mother died on the spot, his sister was rushed to a hospital for treatment and had been discharged.

When asked about the incident, one Samantha Southey, who lived adjacent to the victim's home, said she heard the commotion resulting from the incident.

“I just heard a bit of commotion last night. The police knocked on the door and said they caught the person. It’s a little bit frightening,” she added.

Reacting to the incident, a detective of the East Area Command Unit, Superintendent Richard Vandenbergh stated: “This is a truly shocking incident that has left one woman dead and a second with serious injuries and will understandably cause concern within the local community.

“A man has been arrested and remains in custody and it appears this was an isolated incident confined to a single address.

“Residents will have woken up this morning to find a large police presence in the area.

“'I want to reassure people that this is standard practice when dealing with such a serious incident so specialist officers can gather evidence as quickly and securely as is possible.”

Vandenbergh, however, urged residents of the area to approach local officers to provide more information on the incident.

