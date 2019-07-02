A Nigerian man, identified as Andy Matin Edoji, and his Indian girlfriend, Aaliya Sheikh, have been arrested by Indian authorities for possession of cocaine.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Edoji was caught while on his way to sell cocaine in Mahavira Nagar in Kandivali on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Kandivali police officers, led by PSI Suryakant Pawar, laid an ambush for the 45-year-old near Mahavir Nagar Kandivali west after receiving a tip off about the sale.

Edoji initially sped off in his Volkswagen car when he was flagged down for a search but soon crashed the vehicle.

He was then arrested with 29-year-old Sheikh, who was also in the car, with 20 grams of cocaine.

Authorities said Edoji, who lives in Kharghar, and Sheikh, who lives in Jogeshwari, met via social media and have since been working together. Sheikh would visit high-profile pubs and clubs to seek out customers whom Edoji would then supply drugs.

Sheikh was also reported to have several cases of drug-peddling against her in Delhi and other north Indian cities.

No drugs were found when authorities searched the houses of both suspects, but investigations are ongoing to discover how they acquired the drugs.

Both were booked under various sections of the Narcotics Act and were arraigned in court on Monday, July 1.