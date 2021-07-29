Nigerian jailed 8 years for stealing over N400 million from American pensioners

Olumide Bankole Morakinyo manipulated the Texas Employees Retirement System (ERS) and was sentenced to eight years in prison in a ruling delivered on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The convict conspired with U.S. resident, Lukman Shina Aminu, to create unauthorised accounts for participants in the ERS internet portal, and re-routed retirement payments for personal use.

The stolen loot was also used to buy used vehicles to be shipped to Nigeria and Benin Republic to resell.

"With these international automobile transactions, Morakinyo and his conspirators laundered the fraud proceeds by concealing the source of the funds and making the money appear to be legitimate income," the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas, said in a statement.

U.S. District judge, Robert Pitman, ordered that Morakinyo be placed on three years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

The 38-year-old has also been ordered to repay $975,863 in restitution to multiple victims.