64-year-old Nigerian bags 18 years in UK prison for repeatedly raping girl under 13

The Croydon Crown Court last week convicted Adeyinka Oluwaseyi Ajose on four counts of the rape of a female child under 13, one count of the sexual assault of a female child under 13, and one count of assault/ill treatment of a child.

A statement by the Metropolitan Police noted that the 64-year-old pleaded guilty to the multiple sexual offences before the court in April.

He was arrested last November a day after Police were called to a residential address in Addington, Croydon.

The victim, a girl under the age of 13, accused Ajose of several counts of sexual abuse committed over several months.

"I hope that the sentence given will go some way to bringing the victim and her family justice, so that they can begin to rebuild their lives," the investigating officer, Detective Constable Matthew Amos, said.

The victim was known to the convict at the time the offenses took place.

Nigeria is plagued by sex crimes that forced governors to declare a state of emergency last year, but many critics have accused the government of not doing enough.