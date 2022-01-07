Nigerian fraudster jailed in US ordered to repay N437.5 million to victims

Shalom Olumide Ayotunde last year pleaded guilty to passport fraud, false claim to U.S. citizenship, wire fraud, and false statement to a financial institution.

The convict in 2018 provided false identifying information in his application for a U.S. passport, and falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen.

The 39-year-old was also involved in falsifying information in fraudulent applications for Payment Protection Program loans which enabled him receive over N410 million ($1 million).

He was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud companies through business email compromise schemes.

He acted as a money mule and received or attempted to receive more than N328 million ($800,000) in stolen funds.

U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III sentenced Ayotunde to 46 months in prison in a ruling delivered on Thursday, January 6, 2021.