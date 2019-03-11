According to reports, the Nigerian was deported from Kenya in 2018 on the orders of Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang'i after suspecting him of being a drug peddler.

Akinjiola was then again arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, March 5.

Kenyan Immigration told newsmen that he was deported and has been arrested by Nigerian authorities after he was reported for drug peddling.

It was gathered that he was arrested upon his arrival at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport on Saturday, March 9.

A report by Daily Nation Kenya revealed that a powerful police boss attempted to secure his release but was unsuccessful.

The 33-year-old is reported to be popular in Nairobi's entertainment scene where he has been seen hanging out with prominent individuals and also dolling out cash.