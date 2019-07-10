Leading Luxury property Developers; Haven Homes have now expanded their territory with projects in Georgia, USA. This has not come as a shock to their clients who are well aware of the internationals standards they have provided here in Nigeria.

They boast of clients such as Banky W, AY, Tiwa Savage, Tu Face and a host of other celebrities. It is no wonder their properties are referred to as the Beverly Hills of Nigeria.

They announced this new feat via their Instagram account @thehavenhomes over the weekend and the news seems to be making its rounds all over.

Find below what they wrote:

"Using international standards in building homes with love and professionalism, we have expanded our territory and now offer real estate opportunities in Georgia, USA. We are ecstatic about this new channel and look forward to building memory worthy homes. Haven Homes. Affordable Luxury."

