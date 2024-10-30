Nigerian-British police officer dismissed for biting colleague at birthday party

Shola was found guilty during a hearing held from October 21-23, 2024, by a panel chaired by a high-ranking officer, Christopher McKay, with IPM Amanda Harvey and Assessor-Detective Superintendent, Kirsty Mead as members.

According to the document of the hearing, Balogun, a Police Constable, had attended a 40th birthday party of another police officer with about 70 other attendees at Goals Sports Bar, where he and the officer (name withheld) were the only police officers present aside from the celebrant.

The document also revealed that the incident happened on April 22, 2022, following a light-hearted horseplay between them in the past but with no significant falling out.

“On the 22nd of April 2022 about 70 people attended a 40th birthday party for a police officer at Goals Sports Bar in Bexleyheath, Kent. Among those attending were members of her work team, ERT C, who were based at Bromley Police Station. PC Shola Balogun and PC (name withheld) were two of those police officers who were present at the party. The officers knew each other well as work colleagues, having been based at Bromley Police Station together since June 2018.

“There had been light-hearted horseplay between them in the past but no significant falling out. Both describe a good friendly working relationship. The victim said he arrived at the party at about 9 pm after meeting other officers in a nearby pub. PC Balogun arrived after the victim and he admitted that had been drinking alcohol before his arrival. There is a dispute about the incidents that took place between them during that evening.

“The victim says that at around 23.30 he walked up a flight of stairs from the dancefloor and found PC Balogun in front of him. PC Balogun was about an arms-length away when he reached out and grabbed the victim’s spectacles off his face and dropped them on the floor. This surprised the victim and he claimed to have then approached PC Balogun in a friendly manner whereupon PC Balogun responded by pushing him with his right hand to the victim’s throat area. When the victim then complained about PC Balogun’s actions in a conversation at a time when they were only a foot apart because the music was so loud, PC Balogun is alleged to have leaned forward and bitten the victim on the right side of his face,” the document partly read.

Dismissed officer counters victim's account

In his defence, Balogun countered the victim's account as he claimed to have only knocked his colleague's glasses off by accident.

He also denied pushing the unnamed officer or biting him in the face as alleged but medical reports and diagnosis revealed corroborated the victim's account.

“The Regulation 30 Notice alleges that by acting in the way described PC Balogun brought discredit to the police service and undermined public trust in the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS). This is alleged to have been a breach of the standard of Discreditable Conduct.

“Discreditable Conduct is explained in the College of Policing Code of Ethics as not behaving in a manner, whether on or off duty, which brings discredit to the police service or undermines public confidence in policing.

"This is further explained as being a requirement that police officers must keep in mind at all times that the public expects police officers to maintain the highest standards of behaviour. Police officers are instructed to always think about how a member of the public may regard their behaviour, whether on or off duty.

"The Panel is satisfied that PC Balogun breached this standard by biting the victim. Assaulting a fellow officer is clearly unacceptable and discreditable behaviour," the document further revealed.

Balogun receives positive reviews from colleagues

Meanwhile, the panel disclosed that it spoke to people, including an inspector who had been Balogun's line manager for nearly five, years about the dismissed officer's behavioural history and they all gave positive feedback about his qualities as a police officer.

“To counter-balance the evidence of his good character the Panel has received evidence of his previous disciplinary history.”

“The Panel bears in mind the words of Lord Justice Maurice Kay in the well-known case of Salter v Chief Constable of Dorset [2012] EWCA Civ 1047 when he said, ”As to personal mitigation, just as an unexpectedly errant solicitor can usually refer to an unblemished past and the esteem of his colleagues, so will a police officer often be able so to do. However, because of the importance of public confidence, the potential of such mitigation is necessarily limited,” the panel added.

It further agreed on dismissal without notice as the outcome of Balogun’s action.

