Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states... See photos

Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states

With an exciting show of pomp and pageantry, Nigerian Breweries’ brands Goldberg Premium Lager Beer, Life Continental Lager Beer and "33" Export Lager pulled off massive Easter carnivals that spanned over three days reaching seven states and holding simultaneously in over 10 different locations.

Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states

This was one darn event that will not be forgotten in a hurry.

Now that the euphoria of the Easter celebrations ebbing away, we take a look back at some of the fun moments from the year's biggest carnival yet, the Easter Carnival.

Here are some of the key images for the event:

Huge street Parades: We can’t get over the Birom dancers in Jos, the ‘Egii’ drummers in Akure and the ‘Ayans’ in Abeokuta.

Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states

Exciting Musical Performances: The range of artists selected catered to every audience.

Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states

Royal Visits: When royalty is part of your event, you know you are up to something. The Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III and the Alake of Egba Land, Dr Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo graced the carnivals in Nnewi and Abeokuta respectively.

Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states

Amazing games and prizes: What is a party these days without exciting games and a lot to go around? There was plenty to go around.

Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states
Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states

