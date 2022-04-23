Nigerian Breweries shares Easter excitement across states... See photos

Now that the euphoria of the Easter celebrations ebbing away, we take a look back at some of the fun moments from the year's biggest carnival yet, the Easter Carnival.

Here are some of the key images for the event:

Huge street Parades: We can’t get over the Birom dancers in Jos, the ‘Egii’ drummers in Akure and the ‘Ayans’ in Abeokuta.

Pulse Nigeria

Exciting Musical Performances: The range of artists selected catered to every audience.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Royal Visits: When royalty is part of your event, you know you are up to something. The Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III and the Alake of Egba Land, Dr Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo graced the carnivals in Nnewi and Abeokuta respectively.

Pulse Nigeria

Amazing games and prizes: What is a party these days without exciting games and a lot to go around? There was plenty to go around.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

_----_