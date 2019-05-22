Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, a Nigerian born man has reportedly been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for paying two teenage girls for sex.

Ekwonna was said to have committed the offence while he was employed as a police officer in Washington, D.C.

The Baltimore Sun, an American online news platform reports that Ekwonna pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, before US Attorney

It was also reported that the 29-year-old ex-police officer was sentenced to five years of supervised release after his prison term.

In January 2019, the former policeman reportedly pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

Ekwonna was also reported to have exchanged more than 250 text messages and social media messages with two girls, ages 14 and 15, and paid both for sex.

He was charged in April 2017 with soliciting sex from a 15-year-old girl in Glen Burnie and then robbing her at gunpoint.