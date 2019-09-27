A 32-year-old Nigerian, Ugwuanyi Kingsley Ugonna, has asked Cambodian authorities to help him return to Nigeria two years after his visa expired.

According to a report by CambodiaExpatsOnline, Ugonna contacted Cambodia's Investigation and Procedure Office at the Immigration Department on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to process his return to Nigeria.

Ugonna had arrived Cambodia in September 2015, but he continued to live in the Asian country as an English teacher even after his visa expired in June 2017.

He told officials that he hasn't been able to make enough money to renew his visa since it expired, prompting his decision to ask for help.