Nigerian army captures notorious bandit, Mai-Nasara, arrest 5 others in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The people were urged to give security personnel all the necessary support and cooperation to flush out criminals and restore peace.

Nigerian Army troops during an operation
The team also arrested five other suspected bandits believed to be members of the same gang. Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Idris reported Alhaji AbdulRahman Usman, Director, Security at the Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi as revealing the success story.

While applauding the gallant efforts of the security personnel in fighting crimes and criminalities in the state, especially in the southern part of Kebbi, Usman appealed to people to give the personnel all the necessary support and cooperation to succeed.

Your support and cooperation is highly necessary for the security agencies to achieve the desired goal of flushing out criminals and restore peace and normalcy in our land.

“Security is supposed to be everybody’s business, therefore, people should endeavour to assist the security agencies in all ramification, especially with credible intelligence towards successful combats,” the director pleaded.

