Nigerian 12-year-old boy accidentally kills his mother in the US

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenage boy was said to have discharged a firearm by mistake, which consequently killed his mother.

Mother - Ayobiyi Cook
A Nigerian teenager whose identity could not be disclosed on ethical grounds, has accidentally shot his mother Ayobiyi Cook dead.

Read Also

The incident, according to multiple reports, happened at their Forestdale residence in Alabama, United States of America (USA).

Investigators said the suspect who initially lied that an intruder broke into their home, shot his mother, and fled thereafter, confessed to accidentally discharging a firearm that took Cook’s life.

“The child originally fabricated a story that detectives determined was not possible; the child eventually gave a true account of what happened.

“The boy’s family, who he will remain with, has been cooperative. The case will be addressed through the family court system,” a statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, read.

Prior to when the boy admitted that he’s responsible for Cook’s death, Jefferson County deputies had expressed skepticism over his previous account of the incident, as they stated that there was no force entry into the home when they arrived at the scene.

The deputies had stated that “on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 12:10am, Jefferson County Deputies received a 911 call for help at a residence in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue in the Forestdale community. Deputies arrived and found a 29-year-old woman deceased on the scene. There appeared to be no forced entry into the home and a man was seen fleeing from the residence shortly before the 911 call was made. Sheriff’s detectives were able to recover evidence on the scene and are continuing to investigate.”

The distraught husband of the deceased, Djuan, who took to his Facebook page to announce that his wife had passed away, encouraged lovers of their family to wear her favorite’s color at her funeral.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

