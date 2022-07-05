Nigeria Police: Adultery a crime liable to two years imprisonment

Giwa who disclosed this via his official Twitter account wrote, “Do you know? Adultery is a crime liable to 2 years imprisonment! The “PANEL CODE LAW” section 387 & 388 state: 387 Adultery by a man. 388 Adultery by a Woman.

“As a criminal offence, has sexual intercourse with a person who is not and whom he knows or has reason to believe is not his wife/husband, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery and shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both.”