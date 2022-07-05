Nigerian police officer, Giwa Aliyu, who is a superintendent in the Nigeria Police Force, and Assistant Force Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos has warned Nigerians to stay away from adultery, saying that it is a criminal offense that attracts two years imprisonment.
Nigeria Police: Adultery a crime liable to two years imprisonment
Giwa who disclosed this via his official Twitter account wrote, “Do you know? Adultery is a crime liable to 2 years imprisonment! The “PANEL CODE LAW” section 387 & 388 state: 387 Adultery by a man. 388 Adultery by a Woman.
“Whoever, being a man/woman subject to any customary law in which extra-marital sexual inter-course is recognised.
“As a criminal offence, has sexual intercourse with a person who is not and whom he knows or has reason to believe is not his wife/husband, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery and shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both.”
Similarly, under the adultery law in India (Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, until overturned by the Supreme Court in 2018) it was a criminal offense for a man to have consensual sexual intercourse with a married woman, without the consent of her husband.
