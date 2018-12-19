Nigeria lose Copa Coca-Cola tourney final to Kenya to claim runner up spot

Saturday, December 15th, 2018: Kenya was crowned COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup champion following a dramatic penalty triumph over Nigeria in a pulsating finale at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Kenya.

Nigeria had beaten Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana to reach the finals of the tournament. The Nigeria-Kenya match was a gruelling 90 minute match, with racy attacks by Omodara Olamilekan, Omeke Jerry and Gift Williams. The tightly fought match however ended in a stalemate. Kenya was to break free and prove triumphant in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Notwithstanding it’s second place overall, Nigeria leaves Kenya with its head high, having played impressive fast paced football throughout the tournament and seen Jerry Omeke pick up the MVP award for a string of fantastic performances throughout the tournament.

