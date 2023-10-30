ADVERTISEMENT
Niger Police confirms killing of Federal University of Technology lecturer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim was killed in her residence on Sunday and two knives with blood stain suspected to have been used to stab her were recovered from the scene.

Niger Police confirms killing of Federal University of Technology lecturer [Guardian]
This is contained in a statement by the command`s spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun on Monday in Minna. Abiodun said the victim was killed in her residence at Gbaiko area of Minna on Sunday.

“On October 29, at about 1000hrs, some friends of Dr Funmilola Adefolalu, a lecturer at FUT Minna visited her residence in Gbaiko Area of Minna due to their inability to get her on phone.

“Unfortunately on getting to the house, the visitors met her lying in a pool of her own blood with marks of injury on her body,” he said.

He said that two knives with blood stain suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown persons were recovered from the scene. The spokesman said that the body was taken to the Ibrahim Babangida Specialist Hospital, Minna where she was confirmed dead.

He said that the police have commenced investigation into the incident.

